Greetings to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on re-election as President of Cuba

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on his re-election as President of the Republic of Cuba.

"The results of the vote attest to your high political authority and broad support for the policy towards preserving and multiplying the achievements of the Revolution at this historic time both for Cuba and for the whole world," the head of state said.

"I am convinced that you will honorably justify the trust that the brotherly Cuban people placed in you and successfully cope with the political, social and economic challenges facing the state. I hope for the continuation of the constructive dialogue between Minsk and Havana and close joint work to promote the relations of comprehensive Belarusian-Cuban partnership and strategic cooperation," the message reads.

Taking the opportunity, Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent birthday wishes to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez and wished him good health, happiness, prosperity and new achievements for the sake of a peaceful, prosperous future for Cuba.