Greetings to Masoud Pezeshkian on election as President of Iran

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"The successful conduct of the election campaign in difficult circumstances for your country is an unconditional victory of the Iranian people, who continue to follow the independent path of development with dignity and steadfastness. The voting results confirm your high political authority and testify to the public support for the course of the country's leadership in defending the national interests of Iran, creating prospects for its citizens and cooperation with the countries of your region," the congratulatory message reads.

"The dialogue between Minsk and Tehran at all levels is steadily expanding. I am convinced that in the near future we will be able to implement all the agreements reached, including those on raising the level of the Belarusian-Iranian relations to a strategic partnership," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has invited Masoud Pezeshkian to pay an official visit to Belarus at a convenient time to discuss the most pressing issues on the bilateral agenda and further cooperation between the countries in international organizations and associations. The Belarusian head of state also wished him health and success in his responsible state post.