Greetings to skier Raman Svirydzenka on Winter Paralympics gold

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Raman Svirydzenka, a member of the national handisport team, on winning a gold medal at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

“Your victory, in honor of which the national flag was raised and our country’s anthem was played at the Olympic stadium in Italy, confirmed the best traditions of Belarusian Paralympic sport. This is a great achievement for you, for the country, and for all of us,” the congratulatory message reads.

The President wished Raman Svirydzenka good health, happiness, and new accomplishments.