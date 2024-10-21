Greetings to Luong Cuong on election as President of Vietnam

On behalf of the people of Belarus and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Luong Cuong on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

“This choice highlights your high authority and shows great trust in you on the part of the party, the state and the people. I am convinced that your professional excellence and extensive life experience will help you effectively perform the duties of the head of state in the interests of its citizens,” the congratulations read.

The President noted that during his work in the Vietnam People's Army, Luong Cuong contributed to the development of cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam in the field of defense and security. “I hope that in your new high post you will continue to promote Belarus-Vietnam relations based on long-standing friendship and mutual support. I will be glad to host you in Belarus at any convenient time to discuss ways to step up bilateral political, economic and humanitarian ties and fruitful cooperation in the international arena,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Luong Cuong good health and success in his important work.