Aleksandr Lukashenko sends professional day greetings to Air Force

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended professional day greetings to the personnel and veterans of the Belarusian Air Force.

"Military aviation is always about special complexity and risk, the highest skill, unbending character and courage," the head of state said. "This was the case during the war, and this is the case today, when in extreme cases, pilots perform heroic deeds, saving people's lives."

The message of congratulations says that in modern conditions, the role of aviation is growing and that new challenges and threats are emerging. "Constantly improving, the Belarusian Air Force effectively counteracts them. You keep your combat watch every day, mastering new equipment and protecting the peaceful sky over our country, ensuring the security, peace and calm of Belarusians," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The President thanked all those connected with aviation for their selfless service, loyalty to duty and oath and wished them good health, prosperity and clear skies, and also new successes for the benefit of our dear Belarus.