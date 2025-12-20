Greetings to active and retired employees of State Security Committee

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of the State Security Committee (KGB) on their professional holiday – the Day of the State Security Officer.

“Created during the most significant period of Belarusian statehood formation, the security committee has been at the forefront of defending the sovereign interests of the Motherland for more than a century. From generation to generation, KGB officers have refined their accumulated experience and effectively solved the most complex tasks, responding to national security challenges,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed gratitude to all those who continue to uphold the traditions of their predecessors, dedicating their strength, knowledge, and skills every day to combating external and internal threats to the state. “The times place unprecedentedly high demands on you: each of your successes is a weighty contribution to key political decisions on which the fate of the country and the people depends,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state addressed special words of gratitude to veterans of state security agencies: “Your devotion to the Fatherland and professional duty is the best example and teacher for current and future generations of security officers.”

The President wished the KGB active and retired employees good health and well-being. “Take care of yourselves and our native Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.