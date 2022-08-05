Greetings to Belarusian financial investigation service

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the personnel and veterans of the financial investigation service on the 30th anniversary of its founding.

"Improving and strengthening from year to year, your service solves serious tasks to suppress financial and economic offenses, thereby ensuring the national security and sovereignty of Belarus," the head of state said. “In these difficult times, when the development of the entire national economy and ultimately the social stability and prosperity of citizens literally depend on the effectiveness of the actions of each of you, your knowledge, personal responsibility, diligence and loyalty to duty are important as never before. At the same time, you need to work systemically and act proactively, making full use of modern technologies."

Aleksandr Lukashenko also congratulated the veterans of the service, who stood at its origins, improved the forms and methods of work, and started the traditions.

"I am convinced that today the financial investigation bodies of our country have all the necessary resources to improve the effectiveness of their professional activities and to realize all plans," the President said.

The head of state wished everyone good health, prosperity, peaceful skies, new successes and achievements in their work for the benefit of Belarus.