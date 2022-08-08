Greetings to communications regiment

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to the personnel and veterans of the 74th Berlin Red Banner Order of Alexander Nevsky Separate Communications Regiment on the 80th anniversary of its founding.

The head of state noted that the glorious traditions of the unit were laid down in the iron years of the war, when communications soldiers, showing special valor and courage, participated in the liberation of Ukraine and Belarus, fought for Rostov, Berlin and Prague.

"The current generation of servicemen of the regiment preserves and multiplies the valuable experience of those years, repeatedly proving their skills and high level of training and showing excellent results, including in the last large-scale joint Belarusian-Russian exercises Zapad 2021 and Union Resolve 2022," the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that it is impossible to imagine a modern army without reliable communication: "Today, at a high professional level, you effectively solve complex and responsible tasks for the intended purpose, ensuring stable communication in the interests of the armed forces 24/7, making a worthy contribution to strengthening the military security of the state. I am convinced that this will continue to be the case."

The president thanked the personnel and veterans of the communications regiment for their service and wished them good health, peaceful skies, happiness and prosperity, and new successes and achievements in their service.