Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Cuban statesman Raúl Castro Ruz on his 95th birthday.

“You are a model of extraordinary fortitude, unwavering commitment to your ideals, and inexhaustible vitality. Your rich experience as a statesman and your personal role in building a free and resolute Republic of Cuba are beyond measure,” the message of greetings reads.

The President noted that Belarus and Cuba have long been bound by warm, open, and truly fraternal relations. “This is certainly your merit as well,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will maintain its high momentum in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the peoples of both nations. “I want to reaffirm that Cuba can always count on the support of the Republic of Belarus,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Raúl Castro Ruz strong health, fortitude, and continued success.