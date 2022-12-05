Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand as the country celebrates National Day.

“Your country continues its successful social and economic development while overcoming the negative effects of the pandemic. Bangkok is confidently pursuing an independent foreign policy, confirming its status as one of the leaders of Southeast Asia,” the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that broadening of the Belarus-Thailand dialogue based on the principles of friendship and respect, intensification of multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation fully meets the interests of the peoples of both countries.

The head of state wished the King of Thailand good health and further success as well as peace and wellbeing to the people of the country.