Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country celebrates National Day.

“Under your wise leadership the state has been making significant progress in building the diversified economy and strengthening leadership positions in the region and worldwide,” the message of greetings to the King od Saudi Arabia reads. “I assure you that Minsk is ready to expand versatile cooperation with Riyadh. I am convinced that by joint efforts we will be able to determine promising avenues for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in the international arena.”

In a message of greetings which was sent to the Crown Prince, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Saudi Arabia is a successful, strong and sustainable country which does not give in to the expternal pressure; and the people of Saudi Arabia are proud of the independent and self-sufficient domestic and foreign policy of their leaders.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in the expansion of bilateral contacts at all levels and the enhancement mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, investment and humanitarian activities. “I hope that the production and industrial potential of Belarus will be useful for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within the framework of your initiative Vision 2030,” the Belarusian leader noted.