Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to King Mohammed VI of Morocco as the country celebrates Throne Day.

“A combination of the centuries-old history and rich cultural legacy helps Morocco successfully pursue the path of sustainable development. Your political will, resolution and huge experience of a statesman contribute to the social and economic progress of the country and help raise the wellbeing of its people,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state reaffirmed the interest of Minsk in the enhancement of cooperation with Rabat in politics and trade, in the economy and investment, in education and culture, in science and technology.