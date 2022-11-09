Greetings to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“The centuries-long history and rich traditions of Cambodia are a reliable inviolable basis of its independence and prosperity, allowing the country to confidently move along the chosen path of development,” said the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also emphasized: “The Republic of Belarus highly appreciates the invariably good relations with the Kingdom of Cambodia and is interested in the consistent deepening of the bilateral cooperation.”

Keeping in mind the successful experience of cooperation between the two countries in the machine-building sector, the President expressed his hope that the Belarus-Cambodia partnership would be expanded through intensification of the existing and formation of new trade and humanitarian ties.