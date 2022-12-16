Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent National Day greetings to King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“Over its history the Kingdom of Bahrain has achieved significant results in economy, social sphere, science, technology and other fields. Thanks to your efforts, Bahrain holds an important place in the region and in the world, serves as an example of religious freedom and tolerance,” reads of the message of congratulations to Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in expanding bilateral cooperation with Bahrain, especially in trade, economy, investment and finances.

The congratulatory message to Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa reads: “Since gaining independence, the Kingdom of Bahrain has demonstrated significant achievements in socio-economic development. Today it plays a significant role in the Middle East. I am convinced that mutually beneficial cooperation between Minsk and Manama in the bilateral and multilateral formats fully meets the interests of our peoples. I suggest focusing on trade, economic and investment cooperation.”