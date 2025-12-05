Greetings to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and the people of the country on National Day.

“The centuries-long history of Thailand is marked by achievements and feats on the path to building an independent and prosperous state, which today enjoys high authority, holds a worthy place among the countries of Southeast Asia, and makes an important contribution to the development of the region,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that traditionally friendly and stable contacts between Minsk and Bangkok make it possible to expand cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas. “The interest in intensifying and raising the level of interstate cooperation was confirmed during the official visit of the Belarusian minister of foreign affairs [to Thailand] in July 2025,” he emphasized.

The head of state expressed confidence that unlocking the potential of Belarus-Thailand cooperation fully meets the interests of both countries and provides a solid foundation for further deepening of bilateral relations.

The Belarusian President wished good health and long life to the King of Thailand and peace and prosperity to the people of the country.