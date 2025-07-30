Greetings to King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, on behalf of his compatriots and personally, extended congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the national holiday – Throne Day.

“The Kingdom of Morocco is a promising partner for Belarus in the Maghreb region and across North Africa. I am confident we have vast opportunities to unlock the potential of bilateral cooperation,” the message reads.

“It is gratifying to note that our diplomatic relations span over thirty years. I reaffirm our commitment to further developing constructive Belarus-Morocco ties for the benefit of both nations,” emphasized Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The head of state wished the Moroccan monarch good health and success in realizing his plans, and all Moroccans – prosperity and happiness.