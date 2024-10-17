Greetings to active and retired employees of Grodno Oblast Directorate of KGB

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated active and retired employees of the Grodno Oblast Directorate of the KGB on the 80th anniversary of the directorate's foundation.

The head of state noted that the history of this directorate was written by courageous and brave people who stood up to fight the post-war criminal world. “Grodno security officers selflessly and heroically fought against armed gangs operating in the region, successfully eliminated agents of the German special services, traitors and accomplices of the occupiers. We honor all those who stood at the origins of the directorate, who turned it into a powerful national security structure showing examples of valor and courage,” the message reads.

The President thanked veteran officers who honestly and conscientiously fulfilled their duty. He noted that he is proud of everyone who decided to devote their lives to defending national security amidst global threats to Belarusian statehood, demonstrating the highest professionalism and loyalty to the Fatherland in a real operational situation.

“I am convinced that, rising up to the challenges of the time that chose you, you will do everything to preserve the main achievements of modern Belarus - peace, security, sovereignty,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The head of state wished the staff and veterans of the KGB regional directorate good health and strong families: “May your new victories and achievements always go hand in hand with family well-being and personal happiness!”