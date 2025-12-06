Greetings to employees and veterans of Legmash Plant

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the management, employees, and veterans of Legmash Plant on the 80th anniversary of the enterprise's founding.

It is noteworthy that the history of the plant began in the victorious year of 1945 and has become a chronicle of progressive development and renewal, the head of state noted.

“The Orsha-based enterprise has progressed from manufacturing heating boilers and household sewing machines, which were very needed in the difficult post-war years, to producing high-tech oil and gas equipment and energy installations,” the congratulatory message reads. “Throughout this journey, the professionalism of its team and the supreme quality of products have always been Legmash's hallmark.”

The President noted that the plant has now taken another significant step as it completed a new phase of a large-scale reconstruction and successfully launched the production of defense equipment. “Once again, you have proven that the team is capable of tackling the most complex tasks related to import substitution and innovation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. “I am convinced that the plant, which makes a significant contribution to the economy of the country and Orsha District, will achieve further technological breakthroughs and major accomplishments needed by the nation in the future.”

The head of state wished all employees and veterans of Legmash Plant robust health, happiness, peace, prosperity and new manufacturing successes.