Greetings to staff and veterans of Minsk Tractor Works

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the staff and veterans of Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) on its 80th anniversary.

“The history of the legendary MTZ began in 1946, when the country, recovering from the Great Patriotic War, was rebuilding and restoring its industry. The plant became not merely an all-Union construction project but a symbol of creation and peaceful labor by the victors,” the congratulatory message reads. “Over the past 80 years, an enormous journey has been completed: from manufacturing ploughs to producing the first wheeled tractor, from launching the simple and reliable MTZ-80 model to the energy-rich and world’s most powerful conventionally designed tractor, the BELARUS 5425. You have not only preserved the post-war legacy but expanded it, transforming the BELARUS tractor (a trusted helper for agricultural workers) into a globally recognized brand known across all continents.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that MTZ can be regarded as a source of national pride. The plant contributes to the country’s economic stability and food security symbolizing Belarusian diligence and resilience.

“I am strongly convinced that the combination of experience and determination of your many-thousand-strong workforce, together with traditions preserved by generations of working families, will allow the enterprise to remain one of the flagships of domestic mechanical engineering,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the company’s employees, veterans and their families strong health, happiness, prosperity and peace.