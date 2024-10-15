Greetings to workers of OAO BMZ

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the personnel of OAO BMZ, managing company of the holding company BMC as the company marks its 40th anniversary.

“It was in your furnaces that the first metal was smelted, which started the history of the national metallurgy,” the message of greetings reads. “BMZ, as a mini-plant, grew and developed together with the country, With the support of the state it preserved its unique team in the 1990s. Today it is an industrial giant, the flagship of the industry and one of the most famous brands of Belarus.”

The foundation of these production achievements of BMZ is the experience and the highest competence of several generations of metallurgists, the head of state stressed. “You are mastering new technologies and modern equipment, expanding the range of products, finding markets and bringing billions of US dollars of export earnings to the country,” the Belarusian leader said.

The president addressed special words of gratitude to the plant’s veteran workers: “Coming from different corners of the Soviet Union, you have become one united team that managed to set up production in the shortest possible time and lay down great manufacturing traditions,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“I am convinced that thanks to your professionalism and skill all the tasks will be successfully accomplished in order to ensure sustainable development of the industry and economic growth of our country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

The head of state wished the BMZ personnel and veteran workers strong health, happiness, prosperity and new labor achievements.