Greetings to Grodno perinatal center on 80th birthday

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the staff of the Grodno Oblast Clinical Perinatal Center on the 80th anniversary since the founding of the healthcare institution.

"We rightfully take pride in our national healthcare system for mothers and children, of which your center is an integral part. This is where new life begins - the greatest joy for every woman and family. Your assistance at every stage - from pregnancy planning through to the delivery baby - is truly invaluable," the President remarked.

"Being highly skilled professionals devoted to your work, you master and implement new technologies to protect mothers' and children's health, bring hope, and perform miracles by caring for newborns with complex medical conditions," the congratulatory message stated.

The head of state thanked the center's specialists for their noble work, which is important for the state, their responsible and attentive approach, and their patience and compassion.