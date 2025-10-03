Aleksandr Lukashenko extends anniversary greetings to Gorki agricultural academy

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the staff of the Belarusian State Agricultural Academy as the university marks its 185th anniversary.

“This academy is the oldest agricultural institution of higher education in Europe and a pioneer of the scientific approach to progressive and sound agriculture and animal husbandry,” the message of greetings reads. “The illustrious history of the institution is marked by outstanding scientific and practical achievements and a whole constellation of distinguished alumni who have written many significant pages in the history of Belarus.”

The head of state emphasized that the academy today is not just a complex of educational buildings, centers, laboratories, dormitories, and sports and cultural facilities. Above all, it is its teaching and research staff, whose contribution to the development of fundamental and applied research in biotechnology, agroecology, genetics, and selection is invaluable, the head of state said. “But most importantly, you sacredly preserve traditions, instilling in young people a love for their native land and respect for the demanding work of the farmer,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the university's staff will continue to effectively tackle the tasks set for the agricultural sector to ensure food security, and will use its successes to strengthen the prestige of Belarusian agricultural science in the global educational community.

The head of state wished the academy's employees good health, happiness, and wellbeing, adding: “May the work to which you devote your passion, experience, and knowledge bring you joy and new professional achievements.”