Greetings to Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts on the 50th anniversary of the educational institution.

“For generations, your educators have built this university into a beacon of learning, renowned throughout Belarus and beyond. Today, you proudly carry that legacy forward, mentoring the artists and cultural leaders of tomorrow. Your graduates are passionate, skilled professionals who enrich our national culture, drive the evolution of Belarusian art, and proudly represent our homeland on the world stage,” the message reads.

“I have no doubt that your path forward will be marked by the same dedication, fruitfulness, and success,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President of Belarus wished everyone good health, happiness, and inspiration.