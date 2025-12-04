Greetings to Belarusian State Technological University

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the staff of Belarusian State Technological University as the educational institution marks its 95th anniversary.

“Your university, one of the largest in the country, trains personnel for key sectors of the national economy, which ensure the sustainable development, technological sovereignty, and security of the Republic of Belarus,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state emphasized that the work of several generations of faculty and graduates has led to the creation of advanced educational and scientific schools. These schools are famous for their innovations in production and social fields and enjoy recognition well outside the country.

“I am convinced that the university will continue to do everything possible to strengthen Belarus’ human resources and production potential, its successful innovative development, and to educate true patriots of the Motherland,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President wished the university’s staff good health, happiness, prosperity, and new professional achievements for the benefit of the country.