Greetings to Palace of Republic, Presidential Orchestra

Head of State Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the staff of the Palace of the Republic on the 25th anniversary of this state institution and the Presidential Orchestra of the Republic of Belarus on its 20th anniversary.

"Over the years the Palace of the Republic has hosted a number of historical events that had a huge impact on the development of the Republic of Belarus as an independent and sovereign state and that made the building on Oktyabrskaya Square the calling card of the Belarusian capital," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

According to the President, thanks to the daily fruitful activities of the staff and high skills of artists, the Palace of the Republic has become one of the country’s most prestigious concert venues where best performers of Belarus and other countries consider it an honor to perform accompanied by the Presidential Orchestra.

"May you continue creative search and remain fully dedicated to national culture and thus stay at the height of success and recognition and be an inspiration and an example for talented youth," the Belarusian President said.