Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Kim Jong Un on re-election as leader of North Korea’s ruling party

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un on his re-election as General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

“The successful holding of the 9th Congress testifies to the excellent results of your leadership, confirms the unity of the Party and the Korean people, and demonstrates a firm commitment to further developing a strong and independent state,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed confidence that the decisions adopted at the Congress will create additional conditions for accelerating socialist construction, strengthening the national economy, and advancing national development amid a challenging international environment.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Kim Jong Un good health, energy, and new successes for the benefit of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.