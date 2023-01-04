Greetings to Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent congratulations to Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi and Metropolitan of Pitsunda, Sukhumi, and Abkhazia on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The press service of the Belarusian leader quoted Aleksandr Lukashenko as saying: “For many years you have been tirelessly working to spread ancient and wise Christian ideas. You are credited for the large-scale revival and preservation of Orthodox Christianity in Georgia. In today’s complicated times when many values based on commandments of Christ are subjected to attempts to distort them, you proudly carry the true Word of God into hearts of parishioners, tens of thousands of whom are your godchildren. With your personal example you inspire all the believers and non-believers to show mercy, do good deeds, and demonstrate love for their neighbors. I deeply respect your spiritual service. From the bottom of my heart I wish you spiritual and physical strength in discharging archbishop duties for the benefit of the church and the Georgian people.”