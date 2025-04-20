Aleksandr Lukashenko wishes Happy Easter to Christians of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has wished Happy Easter to Christians of Belarus.

“These days, we celebrate Christ who redeemed all mankind from death and selflessly served people. Millions of believers who have chosen goodness and mercy as their guiding principles approach the Resurrection of Christ with warmth in their souls. This holiday brings happiness, joy and love to homes,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that people in Belarus remain committed to Christian values and are grateful to the Lord for the peace and harmony in the country.

“May you always have mutual understanding, hope and inspiration. I wish you and your families harmony, good health and success,” the President said addressing his compatriots.