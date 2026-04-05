Greetings to Christians celebrating Easter on 5 April

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated the Christians of Belarus celebrating Easter on 5 April.

“The news of Christ’s Resurrection and the awareness of this holiday’s greatness bring about a spiritual transformation within us, inspiring us to live by our conscience, act with justice, and show greater kindness to those around us,” the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the core Christian virtues, which have stood the test of time for centuries serve as an unshakable moral and ethical compass, uniting Belarusians in their pursuit of creation and progress beneath a peaceful sky.

The president wished everyone good health, the joy of life, spiritual well-being, and the warmth of family communion.