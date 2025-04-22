Greetings to HC Yunost Minsk on winning President's Cup

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the players, coaching staff and fans of HC Yunost Minsk on winning the President's Cup.

“A magnificent final and a brilliant end of the season, in which the team clinched three major trophies - the Salei Cup, gold medals of the Belarusian Extraleague and the President's Cup. It is very important that the young generation of HC Yunost Minsk continues the traditions of the legendary club, which gave birth to many hockey stars and became a real school of life for thousands of boys,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also addressed the words of gratitude to HC Vitebsk for the beautiful game. “Your devotion to your team, cohesion and progress are impressive. I am convinced that you still have major victories ahead of you,” the President emphasized.

The head of state wished all the teams and fans strong health, happiness and every success.