Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Gustavo Petro on winning Colombia’s presidential election

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Gustavo Petro on winning Colombia’s presidential election.

The head of state reaffirmed Minsk’s interest in deepening political relations with Bogota based on mutual understanding and respect. “I hope that your election as the head of state will give a new impetus to bilateral contacts, which will help make the most of Belarus-Colombia cooperation potential,” the Зresident said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Gustavo Petro good health and success in his important work for the benefit of the Colombian people.