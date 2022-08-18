Greetings to State Secretary of Union State Dmitry Mezentsev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev.

“Largely thanks to your personal contribution to the process of deepening the Belarusian-Russian relations, we have made an undisputable breakthrough in the development of the Union State, have given a new lease of life to the integration cooperation,” the felicitation message reads. “I am convinced that your active work and commitment will help expand bilateral contacts and promote the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Dmitry Mezentsev good health, happiness and fulfillment of all plans.