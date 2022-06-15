Greetings to Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming as the organization marks its 21st anniversary.

The message of greetings says:

“Please accept my congratulations on the 21st anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which throughout its history has made a significant contribution to the stable and progressive development of the Eurasian region.

Concrete results in peacekeeping and confidence-building, deepening multidisciplinary economic and humanitarian cooperation are evident.

The consistent expansion of the organization, in which many see an opportunity to implement a variety of joint projects, is evidence of the increased authority of the organization with the involvement of new participants.

Celebrating this year the anniversaries of historical decisions of the organization - the 20th anniversary of the SCO Charter and the 15th anniversary of the Treaty of Long-term Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, the countries of the SCO family have successfully overcome obstacles on the way to common prosperity and progress thanks to their commitment to the ‘Shanghai spirit'.

I assure you that Belarus will remain actively involved in all the dimensions of the organization, contributing to the huge potential for unity and partnership.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Zhang Ming good health, wellbeing and great achievements in his responsible post.