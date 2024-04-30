Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to United Nations Secretary General António Guterres to congratulate him on his 75th birthday.

"Your excellent leadership skills and human qualities as the head of the United Nations Secretariat are highly needed in the matter of consolidation of the international community today," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that António Guterres' commitment to a comprehensive settlement of extraordinary situations and focus on concrete result will make it possible to develop compromise solutions to preserve global long-term peace and security.

"The Republic of Belarus reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a traditionally high level of versatile cooperation with you personally, with the bodies of the UN system and other countries on the principles of mutual respect and trust," the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished António Guterres good health, happiness and success in achieving his goals.