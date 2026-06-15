Greetings to SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev on the 25th anniversary of the organization.

“Today, the SCO is rightfully considered one of the most dynamic and influential international organizations in Eurasia and the world. Our Shanghai family helps build dialogue, find practical solutions, and maintain cooperation where trust, responsibility, and respect for the views of different parties are especially important,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Nurlan Yermekbayev for his personal attention to strengthening interaction between Belarus and the SCO. “Minsk will continue to contribute to advancing key initiatives and protecting the organization’s interests,” he assured.

The head of state wished the SCO secretary general health, energy, and wellbeing, and wished the organization continued success, strong ideas, and further development.