Greetings to General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam on his election as President of the country.

“I am confident that under your leadership the country will continue to move steadily along the path of progress, and that the ties between Minsk and Hanoi will keep strengthening for the benefit of our friendly nations,” the Belarusian head of state emphasized.

The President noted that the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries has contributed to a substantial expansion of bilateral contacts. A clear example of this was the recent introduction of a visa-free regime and the launch of direct air service.

Aleksandr Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in further deepening multifaceted cooperation, which should be supported by the coordination and signing of a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations for 2026-2028.

He wished strong health, boundless energy, and success in the constructive work to To Lam and peace and well-being to every citizen of Vietnam.