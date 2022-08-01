Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Federal President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state remarked that Switzerland is an example of the preservation and strengthening of statehood in complicated historical conditions, development of the strong economy, consistent protection of national interests on the international arena.

“The experience of your country in various industries is still interesting and important for Belarus, there are good prospects for the further development of cooperation in spite of all temporary difficulties. Unfortunately, Switzerland’s support of the unfair and unfriendly sanctions policy in relation to the Republic of Belarus creates a significant obstacle for the normalization of relations between our states. Sanctions lead to the weakening and disruption of business ties, jeopardize the implementation of promising joint projects, have a negative impact on the citizens of Belarus and Switzerland – employers, employees, and their families,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the return of Belarus-Switzerland contacts to the course of constructive dialogue relying on the principles of mutual respect without artificial limitations and barriers will help solve many issues more efficiently, take each other’s expectations into account, and release the unprecedented tension in Europe.

The President wished Ignazio Cassis and the multicultural people of Switzerland peace and wellbeing.