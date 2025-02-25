Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah as the country celebrates National Day.

“Thanks to your resolute and inspiring efforts, the State of Kuwait is successfully moving forward along the path to implement the Kuwait Vision 2035 strategic development plan aimed at progressive modernization of the economy and social sector of the country,” reads the message of greetings to the Emir. “I am convinced that the similarity of goals and principles of development, the common desire to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors will contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between Minsk and Kuwait for the benefit of our peoples.”

In his message of greetings to Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah, the head of state reiterated his commitment to do his utmost to further strengthen the friendly Belarusian-Kuwaiti relations. “I recall with pleasure my conversation with you on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku in November 2024. Our meeting demonstrated mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation and gave an additional impetus to intensifying interstate contacts,” the President said.