Greetings to Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the country’s National Day.

In his message to the Emir, the head of state noted that Belarus highly values Kuwait’s significant contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as its commitment to strengthening constructive interstate cooperation based on equality, dialogue, and mutual respect.

“Under your wise leadership, Kuwait has achieved substantial progress in economic development and in improving the well-being of its citizens. The experience of implementing the strategic plan Kuwait Vision 2035 can serve as an example for many countries in fulfilling their national development agendas,” the message to the Emir reads.

In his message to the Crown Prince, the President reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to intensify practical cooperation with Kuwait, based on the long-standing ties between the two friendly nations.

“I am convinced that your attention and our joint efforts will allow us to realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation and raise Belarus-Kuwait relations to a new level,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.