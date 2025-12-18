On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent National Day greetings to Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, his deputy Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of the country.

The head of state noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations. In the President’s view, the official visits of the Belarusian prime minister and defense minister to Doha in 2025 laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

“I am confident that the relevant agencies of both states will work together to fully implement their agreements in the trade, economic, investment, military, and military-technical spheres,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized in his congratulatory message to the Emir of Qatar. “Minsk, like Doha, stands for the peaceful coexistence of nations and does not accept any infringement of their sovereignty. During the difficult days of the June and September attacks, we stood with the people of Qatar.”

The President reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to developing mutually beneficial cooperation and expressed readiness to welcome the Emir of Qatar at a time convenient for him.

In his congratulations to Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the head of state observed that Belarusian-Qatari relations are growing stronger each year, with the parties consistently translating cooperation agreements into practical action. “Mutual support between Minsk and Doha on the international stage helps deepen the ties between our countries,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “I confirm Belarus’ readiness to engage in fruitful joint efforts to expand contacts in areas of common interest for the benefit of both sides.”