Greetings to Denis Sassou Nguesso on re-election as the President of the Republic of the Congo

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Denis Sassou Nguesso on re-election as the President of the Republic of the Congo.

The congratulatory message reads: “This significant event reflects the trust of the nation and recognition of your experience, sense of responsibility, and eagerness to serve your country. I am confident that your work will continue to yield significant results and create new opportunities for the progress of the Republic of the Congo. I look forward to expanding constructive bilateral cooperation between our nations and take this opportunity to reaffirm my invitation to you to visit the Republic of Belarus.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and new state accomplishments to Denis Sassou Nguesso and prosperity and stability to the Republic of the Congo.