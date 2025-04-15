Greetings to Daniel Noboa on his re-election as President of Ecuador

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Daniel Noboa on his re-election as President of Ecuador.

"The results of the electoral campaign reflect the high trust of the Ecuadorian people in the chosen path of the country's development and their support for your efforts aimed at ensuring security and stability and enhancing the state's authority on the international stage," the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Minsk is interested in deepening cooperation with Quito based on mutual understanding and respect. "I hope that your fruitful work as the leader of Ecuador will contribute to furthering bilateral relations, especially in trade and economy, and will give fresh impetus to the expansion of pragmatic interaction in a number of promising areas," the head of state highlighted.