Greetings to Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on winning Gabon presidential election

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on his election as President of the Gabonese Republic.

“The results of the voting and your convincing victory testify to the high confidence of people in the political and socio-economic course you are pursuing. I emphasize my interest in strengthening Belarusian-Gabonese friendship for the benefit of our peoples. I note the great potential for intensifying political dialogue and fruitful cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology, humanitarian and other areas,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is ready to share its experience and competencies that will contribute to the improvement of food security and well-being of Gabonese citizens.

“I will be happy to meet with you in Minsk or Libreville or during international events to discuss ways to build up the momentum in bilateral relations,” the head of state said.