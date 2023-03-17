Greetings to Belarusian Union of Afghanistan War Veterans

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated the Belarusian Union of Afghanistan War Veterans on the 30th anniversary of the organization.

“From the very first days, your public association has been doing a lot to build a sovereign and independent Belarus, it has been a powerful factor in rallying patriotic forces. You provide significant social support to veterans of foreign wars and their families, you teach young people to love their Motherland by the example of heroes of the Great Patriotic War and the War in Afghanistan,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state noted that the multifaceted activities of the union to preserve historical memory, monuments and burial places, as well as educational work with the younger generation deserve the highest praise, and the life of each member of the organization is an example of selfless service to the Fatherland. “I am convinced that this will continue in the future,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished members of the Belarusian Union of Afghanistan War Veterans good health, peaceful skies, happiness, prosperity, many years of active work and new achievements for the benefit of Belarus.