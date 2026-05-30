Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Archbishop of Novogrudok and Slonim Gury on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

“In your person the Orthodox Church has found a pastor who cares for the awakening and strengthening of love, goodness, and mercy in the hearts of people,” the congratulatory message says. “Under your wise leadership, the Holy Dormition Zhirovichi Monastery continues developing and remains a center of attraction for thousands of pilgrims who find solace and support during their visits, and receive answers to complex questions about faith and spiritual life.”

The head of state wished Archbishop of Novogrudok and Slonim Gury good health, joy, and many fruitful years of life for the benefit of the Church and his native Belarus. “May success continue to attend you in your complicated service in the name of high Christian values,” the Belarusian leader noted.