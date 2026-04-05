Greetings to Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, Archbishop Iosif Stanevsky

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, Archbishop Iosif Stanevsky, on Easter.

“For many centuries, believers have marked this day as the triumph of life, goodness, and light, a victory that reawakens faith, hope, and love in their souls with fresh strength,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that eternal Christian values are tightly woven into the spiritual code of the Belarusian people; they unite people, teach compassion and mercy, and help preserve peace and harmony in their native land.

“May the Easter miracle be an inexhaustible source of joy for you. I wish you good health and God’s blessing in your service for the benefit of the Catholic Church and our country,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.