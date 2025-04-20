Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Easter greetings to Metropolitan of Minsk and Mogilev, Archbishop Iosif Stanevsky.

“The sublime joy of this holiday brings peace and harmony to the soul, fills every moment with happiness. The bright Resurrection of Christ is a time of hope, renewal and revival; it affirms the power of forgiveness and love,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the Catholic Church of Belarus unites believers around true Christian values, calls for mutual help and solidarity on the path to unity.

The head of state wished Iosif Stanevsky good health, spiritual strength and success in his high service.