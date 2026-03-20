Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Eid al-Fitr greetings to foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to foreign leaders on the occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the onset of Eid al-Fitr.

In his messages of greetings to President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that this holiday unites people around the ideals of mutual respect, the pursuit of harmony, mercy, restraint, and responsibility.

“These universal values are also of great importance to the Republic of Belarus, which consistently advocates for the development of dialogue between cultures and civilizations, as well as for uniting efforts in the name of peace and stability,” the head of state emphasized.

The message of greetings to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman reads: “This day, which marks the completion of the holy month of Ramadan, carries deep meaning of spiritual purification and mercy. It highlights the importance of respect and support – those eternal values that form the foundation of human relations and genuine partnership between states.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the trusting dialogue established between the leaders of the two countries has become an important stage in the development of friendly and mutually respectful Belarus-Oman relations.

Addressing King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the President emphasized that this holiday embodies resilience, inner strength, peace, warmth, and harmony, strengthens faith, and inspires good deeds.

“I am confident that your country will continue to make significant efforts to establish lasting peace and sustainable development throughout the region on the principles of humanism and fraternal solidarity,” the message of congratulations reads.

In his messages of greetings to Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Emir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus attaches great importance to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Qatar. “We value the level of bilateral cooperation achieved and are ready to expand it in various sectors to strengthen the partnership between Minsk and Doha,” the Belarusian leader said.

In his messages of greetings to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Belarusian head of state drew attention to the profound meaning of the holiday, which underscores the importance of spiritual values, reverence, and support – values that form the basis of human relations and cooperation between countries.

“Sharing the spiritual ideals of mutual respect, harmony, and solidarity embodied in this holiday, the Republic of Belarus consistently strengthens relations of friendship and partnership with the Republic of Türkiye,” Aleksandr Lukashenko wrote in his message to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The head of state expressed confidence that the further development of interstate dialogue and practical cooperation will serve the interests of the citizens of both countries and contribute to maintaining stability across the Eurasian region.

The head of state wished good health, happiness, new opportunities, and confidence in the future to foreign leaders and peace, harmony, and continued prosperity to the friendly peoples of these countries.