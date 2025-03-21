Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Nowruz greetings to foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan as the countries celebrate Nowruz.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Nowruz symbolizes the renewal of nature, the beginning of a new chapter in life and faith in a brighter future. The President expressed confidence that the friendly relations established between Belarus and these countries will contribute to furthering bilateral ties in all areas for the benefit of the peoples.

The head of state wished the foreign leaders good health and successful fulfillment of all plans and peace and prosperity to the citizens of these nations.