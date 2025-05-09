Victory Day greetings to foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated foreign leaders on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Congratulatory messages have been sent to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Kazakhstan President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and first President Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Georgia President Mikhail Kavelashvili, Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico and the people of Ukraine and Moldova.

Addressing the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that this remarkable day glorifies the great feat of the multinational Soviet people who defended the right to life and freedom for future generations at the cost of unparalleled heroism of soldiers and incredible efforts of home front workers.

The President expressed confidence that the memory of the common history and the Great Victory, friendship and mutual support will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for the development of fruitful cooperation between the countries.

In his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian head of state noted that eight decades ago the Soviet Union put a victorious end to the most brutal and bloody war in the history of mankind.

“Pride for the unparalleled steadfastness and courage of fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers who saved the world from Nazi enslavement unites Belarusians and Russians. It is the sacred duty of each of us to do our utmost to ensure that the historical truth and memory of the Great Patriotic War live on for centuries, continuing to unite the two peoples and ensuring an unbreakable bond between generations,” the message of greetings reads. “I am confident that the Treaty on Security Guarantees within the framework of the Union State, the close military and military-technical cooperation will continue to serve as a reliable shield against a repetition of the terrible events of the past, while joint efforts to promote the initiative of the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century will lay the foundation for an architecture of equal and indivisible security on our large continent.”

Extending greetings to President Mikheil Kavelashvili of Georgia, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that 9 May is a symbol of unparalleled courage and steadfastness of all those who fought fascism at the front and worked in the rear to defend the freedom and independence of their native land.

“Belarusians and Georgians made a significant contribution to the liberation of the common Motherland from the Nazis. Minsk honors the memory of Sergo Chigladze and Mirza Gelovani, who performed immortal feats in the battles for Belarus and became for us the embodiment of military valor of the brave sons of Georgia. I am confident that boundless gratitude and respect for the victorious heroes will continue to be an important factor in strengthening friendship between our countries and peoples,” the head of state emphasized.

In his greetings to President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War in Europe, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that this important date for the two peoples is a symbol of courage and bravery and reminds everyone of the invaluable importance of peaceful skies, the duty to honor one's history and protect the Fatherland.

“I am glad to note that Slovakia respects the memory of the soldiers-liberators, including Belarusians, who fought Nazism shoulder to shoulder with Slovaks and gave their lives for the freedom of your country. I am convinced that careful attention to our heritage and unbreakable human ties create a solid basis for further deepening of cooperation between Minsk and Bratislava, contribute to strengthening security on the European continent,” the message of greetings reads.

Addressing Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that more than 80 years ago the peoples of Europe united in the fight against the Nazi threat that loomed over the world and showed an example of unwavering courage and heroism.

“I am convinced that the Great Victory won at the cost of enormous losses will forever remain a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, freedom over enslavement. The Belarusian people highly appreciate that your country preserves the memory of the feat of Soviet and Slovak soldiers who fought together against the Nazis. I believe that the protection of the common historical truth can serve as a reliable foundation not only for the development and strengthening of Belarusian-Slovak relations, but also for ensuring peace and stability throughout Europe,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

In the message of congratulations to the people of Ukraine, the President stated that 9 May is a sacred date for both Belarusians and Ukrainians. It is a day of memory for the immortal feat of Soviet people who united against Nazism, a day of sorrow for the millions of shattered lives and hopes.

"The joint struggle during the Great Patriotic War is a vivid example of friendship and mutual support between the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples. Preserving the historical truth about those significant events is our common duty to past and future generations," the message reads. "Today, as some countries attempt to revise the outcomes of World War II, justify Nazism and its supporters, Belarus is doing everything possible to prevent the repetition of past mistakes, to protect and preserve the names of the true victors and liberators of the world from the brown plague."

The head of state emphasized that Belarus deeply honors and remembers the Ukrainians who fought and gave their lives for the liberation of the Belarusian land. "I am grateful to these heroes for the freedom and independence they bestowed upon us will forever remain in the heart of every Belarusian," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Congratulating the people of Moldova on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, the President expressed hope that the feelings of pride, joy, and sorrow, equally deeply felt on this day in both Minsk and Chisinau, will help strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the two nations, as was envisioned by their forefathers.

"9 May is not only a symbol of the valor and courage of the multinational Soviet people, who defended the right to exist for future generations, but also a reminder of the countless sacrifices and suffering brought by war, the fragility of peace, and the importance of preserving it. On this day, we bow our heads in memory of the millions who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of their homeland. Without respect for the past and its lessons, we are doomed to failure in the future," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also extended Victory Day greetings to senior officials of the Russian Federation, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus, and leaders of international and regional organizations.